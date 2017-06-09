The Raving Lesbian
The Raving Lesbian Stephanie Donald | Publisher, LGBT-Today After former FBI Director James Comey’s dramatic testimony, a vast majority of mainstream press’s coverage has jumped the rails into obfuscating the real point of these hearings. That the underlining issue...read more
There’s a 98% Chance That Your Job Will be Replaced by A.I. Within 45 years
The Raving Lesbian Stephanie Donald| Publisher-LGBT-Today According to the British newspaper, The Daily Mail, just about all jobs will be manned by artificial intelligence by the time your grandchildren are ready to enter the job market 40-45 years from now. The most...read more
“The indispensible last word in LGBT news and views from your community, state, nation and all over the world!”
Editor & Publisher:
Stephanie Donald
LGBT-Today
A wholly owned subsidiary of:
Gay Nichols Publications, LLC
Melbourne, Florida
Phone: 1-321-226-0188
“Wisdom is not finally tested in the schools, Wisdom cannot be pass'd from one having it to another not having it, Wisdom is of the soul, is not susceptible of proof, is its own proof.”
–Walt Whitman
Entertainment Articles
‘The Language of Love’ — a delicate take on first love and awakening sexuality
A new short film written and performed by Kim Ho tells the story of a 17-year-old gay teen who struggles to find the words to be true to himself… and his best friend — a story that captures the feelings and emotions of gay kids who often feel alone and isolated...read more
SheZow! New Cartoon from Australia has a Transgender Twist for Kids
Stephanie Donald—LGBT-Today Staff ReportFrom the Great Land Down Under comes the cartoon tale of Guy Hamdon who inherits a magical ring from his aunt with the warning that it’s only supposed to be worn by females.One must certainly wonder if young Guy has some secret...read more
Stonewall: The Reality that Inspires
Minor DetailsBy Bob MinorIn October we observe, among other things, Gay and Lesbian History Month. And in the past weeks a new movie about an iconic event in that history hit the theaters.Director Roland Emmerich’s film "Stonewall," a fictional story based upon real...read more
My Karma Ran Over Your Dogma…!
My Karma Ran Over Your Dogma...! By Peter Welleman ...read more
Latest Blog Articles
FBI Director Comey Confirms that an Active Investigation is in Process Tying Trump and Staff’s Contact with Russian Officials and Agents
FBI Director ComeyNews Staff| LGBT-Today| Washington D.C.-Shortly ago, FBI Director Comey admitted that there is in fact an active investigation is underway to connect the dots between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian intelligence operatives. It was...read more
Shalom International and Holocaust Survivors Foundation USA to Protest Obama/Sen. Nelson, Miami Beach, 3/4/11
Dear "Chosen" Activists: There is much going on: On Sat., 6P.M., 2/26/11, Andrews Living Arts Studio, 23 N.W. 5th St., Ft. Laud., The Phelps Nazis, Westboro Baptist Church Nazis are protesting a play about Mathew Sheppard the Gay man murdered in Wyoming. We are...read more
Southern Baptist Convention Poll More Bad News for Anti-Gay Activists
Brian Tashman-The original story appears in Right Wing Watch here.The Southern Baptist Convention’s polling arm LifeWay is out with a new poll revealing widespread support for gay rights, particularly among young people. According to the survey, a clear majority of...read more
Anti-Gay Activists Attack Rob Portman’s Son’s ‘Disorder’ and ‘Abhorrent Lifestyle’
Brian Tashman-Right Wing WatchLast week, Ohio Sen. Rob Portman announced that, inspired by his son’s coming out, he now supports marriage equality. Religious Right activists are, of course, responding with a characteristic lack of tact and grace. Liberty Counsel’s...read more
Middle school student branded with ‘fag’ slur on back of his neck by bullies
Mom says latest bullying incident is the 'last straw'EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A 12-year-old middle school student was branded with a homophobic slur in the latest school bullying incident, in which his mother describes as the “last straw.”Caylend Childs (top), and...read more
U.K. LGBT Journalist Owen Jones Demands “Tell it like it is–it’s homophobia”
U.K. Journalist Owen Jones Tells Sky TV Hosts "Tell it like it is; it was homophobia," then walks off show because hosts refuse to acknowledge Orlando Attack as a hate crime....read more
Quick—Call the Waaah-bulance! Kim Davis is at it Again!
LGBT-Today NewsQuick; call the waaah-bulance! Kim Davis, the Podunk stupid Kentucky county clerk, Kim Davis tried another massive rationalization to justify what a screaming bitch she is.There isn’t much known about the complete interview that Right Wing Watch posted...read more
Transgender Applicants Could Face Confusion When Purchasing Auto Insurance
By Craig Casazza—*Note: the Original Copy is located here. Some editing of the copy was required for grammar, punctuation and minor issues In pricing their auto insurance policies, it's a well-known fact that insurers discriminate based upon whether the applicant is...read more
Video Blogs
U.K. Journalist Owen Jones Tells Sky TV Hosts “Tell it like it is; it was homophobia,” then walks off show because hosts refuse to acknowledge Orlando Attack as a hate crime.
A cozy discussion between R. Sky Palkowitz and LGBT-Today’s own Randy Wicker covering everything from the gay rights movement to transgender fashion.
OUR STAFF
Stephanie Donald
Editor
Stephanie Donald holds two M.A. degrees; one in Journalism and Broadcast Management and the other in Psychology from the University of Central Florida. She began writing professionally in junior high school when sold a story to a pulp magazine for $50.
Read More
Frank Kameny
Contributing Writer
Frank Kameny was born May 21, 1925 in New York City. He obtained a B.S. in Physics from Queens College in 1948, a M.A. and Ph.D. in Astronomy from Harvard University in 1949 and 1956.
Read More
Rodger Streitmatter
Staff
A cultural historian,Rodger Streitmatter is a leader in exploring how the media have helped to shape the way Americans think and act. The most recent of his seven books is From “Perverts” to “Fab Five” ~
Read More
Randy Wicker
Staff
I’m a transaged male (young man trapped in an old body) who has been a LGBT activist since 1958, sex freedom activist since 1962, anti-Vietnam-War button merchant (1965-1971)