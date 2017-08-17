Let us talk about the elephant in the room

Stephanie Donald

Editor

Stephanie began writing professionally in junior high school when she sold a story to a pulp magazine for $50 in Junior High School.

In 1997 she met Jack Nichols and began learning about the heritage, culture and history and it set her toward being an amateur LGBTQ historian. Through the course of her friendship with Nichols, she met more activists like Rodger Streitmatter, Robert Minor (Ph.D.), Frank Kameny and Randy Wicker–to name a few.

Nichols died in May of 2005.

In 2010 she set about founding LGBT-Today in honor of the work that Nichols’ did from 1961-2005 and his stewardship of the magazines Gay in the late 1960s-early 1970s. He also was the managing editor of GayToday.com–the very first LGBT clog on the internet.

She continues to learn new things about our community and has a good following on social media through Facebook and Twitter and has presented a spec script about the life of Jack Nichols and his unique relationship with Lige Clarke.

She is an anarchist-socialist (as was Jack Nichols) and continues her activism against the fascist right-wing in America and their campaigns to dehumanize LGBTQ Americans nationwide.