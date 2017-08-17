LGBT Today - News Magazine

 

Let us talk about the elephant in the room

by | Aug 17, 2017

The Raving Lesbian Stephanie Donald| Publisher Emeritus, LGBT-Today After the events of this past weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia, there is little doubt that Americans need a long, cool drink of common sense and a bit of empathy for their fellow citizens. A...

Editor & Publisher:
Stephanie Donald

 

LGBT-Today

A wholly owned subsidiary of:
Gay Nichols Publications, LLC
Melbourne, Florida
Phone: 1-321-226-0188

“Wisdom is not finally tested in the schools, Wisdom cannot be pass'd from one having it to another not having it, Wisdom is of the soul, is not susceptible of proof, is its own proof.”

  –Walt Whitman

Stonewall: The Reality that Inspires

Stonewall: The Reality that Inspires

by | Sep 29, 2015

Minor DetailsBy Bob MinorIn October we observe, among other things, Gay and Lesbian History Month. And in the past weeks a new movie about an iconic event in that history hit the theaters.Director Roland Emmerich’s film "Stonewall," a fictional story based upon real...

In the Wake of HB2

by | Apr 25, 2016

Primary sponsors of the bill are Representatives Darren Jackson, Graig Meyer, Susi Hamilton, and Grier Martin.The Raving LesbianStephanie Donald—Publisher; LGBT-Today.comThere’s good news on the wind in the Tar Heel State. Not long ago this morning, Democrats have...

OBITUARY: TIM CAMPBELL

by | Dec 30, 2015

Tim Campbell (center) Ira Demper (right) at Sandy Hook protestOBITUARY: TIM CAMPBELLGay rights activist Tim Campbell died December 26, 2015, in Houston, Texas, at the age of 76, from esophageal cancer.Campbell was perhaps best known as the publisher of the GLC Voice...

U.K. Journalist Owen Jones Tells Sky TV Hosts “Tell it like it is; it was homophobia,” then walks off show because hosts refuse to acknowledge Orlando Attack as a hate crime.

A cozy discussion between R. Sky Palkowitz and LGBT-Today’s own Randy Wicker covering everything from the gay rights movement to transgender fashion.

Stephanie Donald

Stephanie Donald

Editor

Stephanie began writing professionally in junior high school when she sold a story to a pulp magazine for $50 in Junior High School. 

In 1997 she met Jack Nichols and began learning about the heritage, culture and history and it set her toward being an amateur LGBTQ historian. Through the course of her friendship with Nichols, she met more activists like Rodger Streitmatter, Robert Minor (Ph.D.), Frank Kameny and Randy Wicker–to name a few.

Nichols died in May of 2005.

In 2010 she set about founding LGBT-Today in honor of the work that Nichols’ did from 1961-2005 and his stewardship of the magazines Gay in the late 1960s-early 1970s. He also was the managing editor of GayToday.com–the very first LGBT clog on the internet.

She continues to learn new things about our community and has a good following on social media through Facebook and Twitter and has presented a spec script about the life of Jack Nichols and his unique relationship with Lige Clarke.

She is an anarchist-socialist (as was Jack Nichols) and continues her activism against the fascist right-wing in America and their campaigns to dehumanize LGBTQ Americans nationwide.

Frank Kameny

Frank Kameny

Contributing Writer

Frank Kameny was born May 21, 1925 in New York City. He obtained a B.S. in Physics from Queens College in 1948, a M.A. and Ph.D. in Astronomy from Harvard University in 1949 and 1956.

Rodger Streitmatter

Rodger Streitmatter

Staff

A cultural historian,Rodger Streitmatter is a leader in exploring how the media have helped to shape the way Americans think and act. The most recent of his seven books is From “Perverts” to “Fab Five” ~

Randy Wicker

Randy Wicker

Staff

I’m a transaged male (young man trapped in an old body) who has been a LGBT activist since 1958, sex freedom activist since 1962, anti-Vietnam-War button merchant (1965-1971)

