Let us talk about the elephant in the room
The Raving Lesbian Stephanie Donald| Publisher Emeritus, LGBT-Today After the events of this past weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia, there is little doubt that Americans need a long, cool drink of common sense and a bit of empathy for their fellow citizens. A...read more
The Cautionary Tale of James Damore and Changes to American Society
The Raving Lesbian Stephanie Donald| Publisher Emeritus, LGBT-Today A recent story in the Washington Post caught my attention regarding a 28 year-old Google software engineer in Silicon Valley named James Damore. According to the report, Damore attended a course on...read more
“The indispensible last word in LGBT news and views from your community, state, nation and all over the world!”
Editor & Publisher:
Stephanie Donald
LGBT-Today
A wholly owned subsidiary of:
Gay Nichols Publications, LLC
Melbourne, Florida
Phone: 1-321-226-0188
“Wisdom is not finally tested in the schools, Wisdom cannot be pass'd from one having it to another not having it, Wisdom is of the soul, is not susceptible of proof, is its own proof.”
–Walt Whitman
Entertainment Articles
‘The Language of Love’ — a delicate take on first love and awakening sexuality
A new short film written and performed by Kim Ho tells the story of a 17-year-old gay teen who struggles to find the words to be true to himself… and his best friend — a story that captures the feelings and emotions of gay kids who often feel alone and isolated...read more
SheZow! New Cartoon from Australia has a Transgender Twist for Kids
Stephanie Donald—LGBT-Today Staff ReportFrom the Great Land Down Under comes the cartoon tale of Guy Hamdon who inherits a magical ring from his aunt with the warning that it’s only supposed to be worn by females.One must certainly wonder if young Guy has some secret...read more
Stonewall: The Reality that Inspires
Minor DetailsBy Bob MinorIn October we observe, among other things, Gay and Lesbian History Month. And in the past weeks a new movie about an iconic event in that history hit the theaters.Director Roland Emmerich’s film "Stonewall," a fictional story based upon real...read more
My Karma Ran Over Your Dogma…!
My Karma Ran Over Your Dogma...! By Peter Welleman ...read more
Latest Blog Articles
U.K. LGBT Journalist Owen Jones Demands “Tell it like it is–it’s homophobia”
U.K. Journalist Owen Jones Tells Sky TV Hosts "Tell it like it is; it was homophobia," then walks off show because hosts refuse to acknowledge Orlando Attack as a hate crime....read more
Quick—Call the Waaah-bulance! Kim Davis is at it Again!
LGBT-Today NewsQuick; call the waaah-bulance! Kim Davis, the Podunk stupid Kentucky county clerk, Kim Davis tried another massive rationalization to justify what a screaming bitch she is.There isn’t much known about the complete interview that Right Wing Watch posted...read more
Transgender Applicants Could Face Confusion When Purchasing Auto Insurance
By Craig Casazza—*Note: the Original Copy is located here. Some editing of the copy was required for grammar, punctuation and minor issues In pricing their auto insurance policies, it's a well-known fact that insurers discriminate based upon whether the applicant is...read more
North Carolina’s HB2 will cost the State $5 billion a Year in Lost Revenue
LGBT-Today.com—News DeskMay 11, 2016—Williams Institute, UCLA Law School: A report released today regarding a study by the hallowed halls of the Williams Institute, an LGBT think-tank at the University of California Los Angeles Law School, states that Governor McCrory...read more
GLSEN to Honor Amber Schweitzer as Educator of the Year and Academy for Young Writers as GSA of the Year at 2016 GLSEN Respect Awards – New York
“Empire” Star Jussie Smollett to Present Award to Honoree Ilene Chaiken NEW YORK (May 10, 2016) – GLSEN, the leading national education organization focused on ensuring safe and affirming schools for all students, today announced that it will honor Colorado teacher...read more
In the Wake of HB2
Primary sponsors of the bill are Representatives Darren Jackson, Graig Meyer, Susi Hamilton, and Grier Martin.The Raving LesbianStephanie Donald—Publisher; LGBT-Today.comThere’s good news on the wind in the Tar Heel State. Not long ago this morning, Democrats have...read more
OBITUARY: TIM CAMPBELL
Tim Campbell (center) Ira Demper (right) at Sandy Hook protestOBITUARY: TIM CAMPBELLGay rights activist Tim Campbell died December 26, 2015, in Houston, Texas, at the age of 76, from esophageal cancer.Campbell was perhaps best known as the publisher of the GLC Voice...read more
Be A Part of the Remedy: RAD Remedy Launches Ambitious Crowdfunding Campaign
RAD Remedy is pleased to announce its first crowdfunding campaign, aiming to raise $20,000 by November 17th (www.radremedy.org/funding-campaign/). Donations will fund initiatives that address the significant health disparities and care barriers faced by trans, gender...read more
Video Blogs
U.K. Journalist Owen Jones Tells Sky TV Hosts “Tell it like it is; it was homophobia,” then walks off show because hosts refuse to acknowledge Orlando Attack as a hate crime.
A cozy discussion between R. Sky Palkowitz and LGBT-Today’s own Randy Wicker covering everything from the gay rights movement to transgender fashion.
OUR STAFF
Stephanie Donald
Editor
Stephanie began writing professionally in junior high school when she sold a story to a pulp magazine for $50 in Junior High School.
In 1997 she met Jack Nichols and began learning about the heritage, culture and history and it set her toward being an amateur LGBTQ historian. Through the course of her friendship with Nichols, she met more activists like Rodger Streitmatter, Robert Minor (Ph.D.), Frank Kameny and Randy Wicker–to name a few.
Nichols died in May of 2005.
In 2010 she set about founding LGBT-Today in honor of the work that Nichols’ did from 1961-2005 and his stewardship of the magazines Gay in the late 1960s-early 1970s. He also was the managing editor of GayToday.com–the very first LGBT clog on the internet.
She continues to learn new things about our community and has a good following on social media through Facebook and Twitter and has presented a spec script about the life of Jack Nichols and his unique relationship with Lige Clarke.
She is an anarchist-socialist (as was Jack Nichols) and continues her activism against the fascist right-wing in America and their campaigns to dehumanize LGBTQ Americans nationwide.
Read More
Frank Kameny
Contributing Writer
Frank Kameny was born May 21, 1925 in New York City. He obtained a B.S. in Physics from Queens College in 1948, a M.A. and Ph.D. in Astronomy from Harvard University in 1949 and 1956.
Read More
Rodger Streitmatter
Staff
A cultural historian,Rodger Streitmatter is a leader in exploring how the media have helped to shape the way Americans think and act. The most recent of his seven books is From “Perverts” to “Fab Five” ~
Read More
Randy Wicker
Staff
I’m a transaged male (young man trapped in an old body) who has been a LGBT activist since 1958, sex freedom activist since 1962, anti-Vietnam-War button merchant (1965-1971)